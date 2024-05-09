Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,121 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,028,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,827,871. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

