Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.93. 1,563,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,678,274. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

