Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 96 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,027. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.57 and a 200-day moving average of $150.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

