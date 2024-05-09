Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 234 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after buying an additional 1,265,774 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,650,000 after purchasing an additional 850,294 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 138.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,121,000 after acquiring an additional 747,666 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,790,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,843,000 after purchasing an additional 656,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth $52,529,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Aptiv stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.89. The stock had a trading volume of 753,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,244. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

