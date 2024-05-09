Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 845 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,995,000 after purchasing an additional 712,205 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,120,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,779,000 after acquiring an additional 156,029 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after buying an additional 1,804,501 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,737,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,570,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,934,000 after purchasing an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT stock remained flat at $50.94 during trading on Thursday. 914,508 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2559 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

