Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 273.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.00.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $261.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

