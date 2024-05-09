Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,836,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,475,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

