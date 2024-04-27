Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.13% of Genie Energy worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Genie Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Genie Energy stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $424.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.17. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.56%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Genie Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Featured Articles

