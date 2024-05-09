Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 66 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $335.58. 180,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,329. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.33 and a 200-day moving average of $311.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $246.29 and a one year high of $340.83. The stock has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

