Verus Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,868,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brookfield by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,841,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,650,000 after acquiring an additional 273,474 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter worth $23,667,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BN traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $43.81. 769,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,998. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Brookfield’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.