Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 812 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period.

Shares of AOR stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,742. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average is $53.00.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

