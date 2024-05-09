Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $141.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.19% from the company’s current price.

RHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

NYSE RHP traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.67. The stock had a trading volume of 170,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,290. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $122.91.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after buying an additional 47,077 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 437,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,183,000 after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $700,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

