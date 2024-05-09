Verus Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40,000.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.11. The stock had a trading volume of 311,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $110.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.25.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.