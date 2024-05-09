Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $121.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of VAC traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.86. The stock had a trading volume of 114,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,589. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $134.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 707.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

