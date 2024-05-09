Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-3.000 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

NYSE EPC traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $39.11. The company had a trading volume of 168,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

