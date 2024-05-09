Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Price Target to $16.00

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.60% from the stock’s current price.
Accel Entertainment Stock Down 15.2 %
Shares of Accel Entertainment stock traded down $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $9.84. 694,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,914. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $824.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.42.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $297.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 974.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 883,688 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 300,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 222,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,964,000 after buying an additional 210,862 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 291.2% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 118,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 88,314 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 594.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 60,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
