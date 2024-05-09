Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average is $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $66.24.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BUD

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.