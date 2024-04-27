Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 198.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,931 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,714,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 538.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 685,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 578,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,443,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 545,205 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,676,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 595,864 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 4,568.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 266,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 260,400 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Uniti Group Trading Up 3.3 %

UNIT stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.31%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

