EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 36.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. EchoStar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.
EchoStar Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SATS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,278. EchoStar has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at EchoStar
In related news, Director James Defranco bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $919,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,136.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 55.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on SATS
EchoStar Company Profile
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EchoStar
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.