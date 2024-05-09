Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SNDX stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 360,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,368. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.