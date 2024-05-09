Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$45.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.50.

Spin Master Stock Performance

TOY stock traded down C$0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.07. 348,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,464. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$27.52 and a 1 year high of C$37.73.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$684.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.03 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Spin Master will post 2.9973592 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Spin Master

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total value of C$48,312.25. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

