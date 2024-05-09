dogwifhat (WIF) 1-Day Volume Tops $395.29 Million

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dogwifhat token can now be purchased for $2.95 or 0.00004753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dogwifhat has a market cap of $2.95 billion and $395.29 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

dogwifhat Token Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,906,034 tokens. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifcoin.org.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,906,039.098298. The last known price of dogwifhat is 2.8995756 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 335 active market(s) with $410,096,752.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using US dollars.

