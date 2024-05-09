Compound (COMP) Hits Market Cap of $467.17 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $57.57 or 0.00092676 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $467.17 million and $35.07 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00031547 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00014445 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001569 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $48,452.97 or 0.77873222 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,114,512 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,114,507.11795425 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 56.80020894 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 493 active market(s) with $31,731,790.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

