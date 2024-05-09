aelf (ELF) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.58 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $393.08 million and $7.58 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000985 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000653 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,982,478 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

