United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 72.46% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

United Parks & Resorts Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of PRKS stock traded up $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $53.69. 763,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,082. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.83. United Parks & Resorts has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $61.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parks & Resorts

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron Surrett sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $57,865.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,139.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,165 shares of company stock valued at $420,927 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Get Our Latest Report on United Parks & Resorts

About United Parks & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.