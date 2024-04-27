Bailard Inc. Makes New $838,000 Investment in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.28% of Trinseo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. Trinseo PLC has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $18.71.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $837.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.14 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 905.55% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.20%.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

