Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 235.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,798. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

