Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 235.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,798. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.70.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.