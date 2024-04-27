Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $135.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.12.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

