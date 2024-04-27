Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 83 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,840,000 after acquiring an additional 180,822 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.36.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,362 shares of company stock worth $14,012,491. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $631.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $627.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of -177.84 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.