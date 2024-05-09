RMR Wealth Builders Sells 446 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RMR Wealth Builders cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Tesla were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $175.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $560.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.32. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

