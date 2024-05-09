RMR Wealth Builders Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.46.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $105.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $193.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

