The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.87 Per Share

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TRIG stock opened at GBX 102.60 ($1.29) on Thursday. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 12-month low of GBX 95.50 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 127.20 ($1.60). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 100.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.45 and a beta of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Renewables Infrastructure Group from GBX 140 ($1.76) to GBX 135 ($1.70) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insider Activity at The Renewables Infrastructure Group

In other news, insider Tove Feld bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,562.81). 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

