SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Declares Dividend of $0.03

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0349 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Down 13.2 %

OTCMKTS:SMTGY opened at $4.75 on Thursday. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

