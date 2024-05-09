SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Declares Dividend of $0.03

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0349 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.
SMA Solar Technology Stock Down 13.2 %
OTCMKTS:SMTGY opened at $4.75 on Thursday. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82.
About SMA Solar Technology
