Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1462 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Henderson Land Development’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Henderson Land Development Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HLDCY opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Henderson Land Development has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.
About Henderson Land Development
