Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ecora Resources Stock Performance

LON:ECOR opened at GBX 85.40 ($1.07) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 85.22. Ecora Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 69.40 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 125.40 ($1.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of £214.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,718.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ECOR. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.88) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at Ecora Resources

In related news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 65,005 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £50,053.85 ($62,881.72). 19.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

