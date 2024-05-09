Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Tapestry has raised its dividend by an average of 56.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Tapestry has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tapestry to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

