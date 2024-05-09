3i Group (LON:III) to Issue Dividend of GBX 34.50

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.50 ($0.43) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $26.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

3i Group Stock Performance

Shares of III opened at GBX 2,831.50 ($35.57) on Thursday. 3i Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,709.50 ($21.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,992 ($37.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market cap of £27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.52, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,741.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,441.74.

Get 3i Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,815 ($35.36) to GBX 3,050 ($38.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

3i Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.