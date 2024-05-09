RMR Wealth Builders Has $2.29 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 15,548.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,995 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $348,789,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after buying an additional 1,999,332 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,614,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,097,000 after buying an additional 1,230,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.35.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $163.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,164. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

