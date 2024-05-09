Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 241.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,804,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,230,000 after buying an additional 10,463,800 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,327,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,220 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2,025.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,978,000 after purchasing an additional 387,034 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after acquiring an additional 355,056 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5,880.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 254,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 249,905 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS VUSB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $49.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,169 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

