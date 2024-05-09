National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.08

Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.08 and last traded at $85.65, with a volume of 2341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Presto Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

National Presto Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $79.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.59.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.42 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 29.68%.

National Presto Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Presto Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

