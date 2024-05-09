First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

First Majestic Silver has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE AG traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,563,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655,714. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Stories

