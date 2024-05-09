Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.
Suncor Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Suncor Energy has a payout ratio of 40.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.
Suncor Energy Price Performance
SU traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $40.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
