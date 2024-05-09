Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $489,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 91.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.86. 1,703,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,573. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $57.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on D. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

