First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.25

Shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 11913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $559.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 345,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 194,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,005,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 10.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the period.

About First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

