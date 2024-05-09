Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 9th (ABNB, ACAD, ACMR, ACVA, AFRM, AG, ALEC, AMPH, ANIK, APP)

Posted by on May 9th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 9th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $155.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $108.00 target price on the stock.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.25 price target on the stock.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $730.00 target price on the stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $81.00 price target on the stock.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $192.00 target price on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $16.50 price target on the stock.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $128.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $121.00.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $108.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $107.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $122.00 price target on the stock.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) had its top pick rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.