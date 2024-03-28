Vitrolife AB (publ) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:VTRLY)

Vitrolife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VTRLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0953 per share on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.
Vitrolife AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VTRLY opened at $13.30 on Thursday. Vitrolife AB has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.30.
Vitrolife AB (publ) Company Profile
