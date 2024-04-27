Analysts Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Target Price at $25.34

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $37,976,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $6,836,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 63,378 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,323,011 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTI opened at $26.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.58 and a beta of 1.65.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

