Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.1% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $118.59. 726,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,884. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.72 and a 200-day moving average of $112.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

