iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,887. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $109.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average of $106.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

