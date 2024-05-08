SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 510.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.66 and a one year high of $74.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.37.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

